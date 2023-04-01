City of San Diego Styrofoam Ban Takes Effect Saturday

Starting Saturday, polystyrene foam, widely known by the brand name "Styrofoam", is banned in San Diego businesses.

The ban concludes a four-year lawsuit between the city, restaurants and plastic manufacturers.

Tony’s Sports Bar and Grill in Oceanside hasn’t used Styrofoam in years.

"It's mainly for the environment you know, it doesn't really do any good," said owner Suzi Carr.

It’s a move her customers appreciate.

Greg Clarke, San Clemente Resident said,

“I like it," Greg Clarke, a San Clemente resident, said. "I think it makes sense. We live by the beach and we walk on the beach a lot, and we find stuff on the rocks all the time.”

The law bans restaurants and other businesses from using containers made of polystyrene foam.

In a release, the city explained:

"Polystyrene foam products are typically used one time before being discarded, and due to their light weight can easily become litter. Polystyrene foam litter breaks down into small pieces which do not biodegrade and often end up in streets, canyons, waterways, storm drains, and eventually the ocean, where it harms wildlife that mistakenly ingests it."

Businesses also cannot hand out single-use plastic straws or utensils unless a customer asks for them.

101 Café general manager, Herlen Galvez, said the ban’s effect date snuck up on them. He said he wants to be eco-friendly, even though doing so isn’t so friendly to his pockets.

“It's not big when you look at it, but compared to what you can up, what you can buy and like compared to the Styrofoam, it could be double the price," Galvez said. "And you know with restaurants, it's nickels and dimes.”

He said he could pass along the extra cost to his customers, but he doesn’t want to do that. As he phases out Styrofoam, he’ll bite the extra cost.

“They're great products to use, but they cost more and they give you less of them. So it's just like, 'okay, well, how do we find a middle ground, you know, where it's like a cost-efficient for everybody to make and for us to buy,'” Galvez said.

Businesses bringing in less than $500,000 a year, have an extra year to comply.

Some other common things that contain this foam are coolers and pool or beach toys. Distributing these items is banned as well unless they're contained in other material.