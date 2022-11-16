City of San Diego Repairs Some Sidewalk Issues, But Others Are On You

Have you ever wondered who is responsible for sidewalk maintenance and repair? For the most part, it's the city, but they rely on residents to point them toward neighborhood issues.

I took my dog Beebee on a walk around City Heights to show what the city can fix, what residents are responsible for, and how residents can make maintenance requests.

Beebee enjoys morning walks, but not so much dirty yards and cracked sidewalks. Sometimes there are overgrown bushes and trees that make it hard to walk on a straight path. And if you are in a wheelchair, it is more difficult to cruise by.

So I sent pictures to the senior public information officer for the city of San Diego, Anthony Santacroce, and asked him who is responsible for keeping the sidewalks clean.

"I’m looking at overgrown grass and weeds, both in the parkway going across the sidewalk into that property, that property owner is responsible for everything in that picture," Santacroce said, examining this photograph.

The city is responsible for the maintenance of sidewalk damage caused by vehicle accidents, water main breaks, grade subsidence and trees within the right-of-way.

However, some sidewalks need more than cleaning.

"When you see that lifted sidewalk, you can report that. If you see it as a hazard, as a tripping hazard, then that’s what it is. You can report it at Get It Done for our city to come out and evaluate that. And in most instances, we will go ahead and fix that, at least temporarily with asphalt ramping where we put some asphalt on there, so it has a ramp up instead of a hard mismatch there on the sidewalk and prevent that tripping hazard," Santacroce explained.

There are, however, situations when property owners are responsible for sidewalk damage, like when roots from trees on their property are damaging the cement.

"That location could be evaluated by the city and there is a possibility that the adjacent property owner would be responsible for the repairing the sidewalk," Santacroce said looking at the photo below.

While property owners are responsible for the repair or replacement of their sidewalks, the city will split the cost with the property owner as part of its 50/50 cost-sharing program.

"It could be in the thousands. Anywhere in between $5,000 and $10,000. We’ve seen that. That’s why there’s a cost-saving program. We evaluate that with a lot of patience and understanding," he said.

Beebee loves to read and leave messages on overgrown bushes, but ...

"That parkway space needs to be maintained by the owner," Santacroce said about the driveway weeds below.

Some neighbors keep their sidewalks very clean. Don’t worry, Beebee won’t leave messages on nice yards.

In the month of October, there were over 1,200 new reports submitted on the city's Get It Done app and 20,000 reports were closed.

There were just over 3,700 encampment reports closed in the month of October, making it the top-fulfilled request on the app. Illegal dumping was the second-most fulfilled request last month, followed by missed garbage collection reports.

"Treat the sidewalk in front of your property as you would anything else in your property. Monitor it, maintain it and make sure that there are not hazards around it," Santacroce said.

On the Get It Done app, you can report damage to sidewalks and streets, graffiti, missed trash collection, illegal dumping, homeless encampments and more. The reports are addressed on a first-come, first-serve basis.