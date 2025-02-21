City of San Diego pilot program aims to help homeless and prevent brush fires

The city of San Diego is facing multiple problems in the thick brush around town. It hopes one pilot program can help solve some of them.

Clean SD is heading a pilot program aimed at helping people living in homeless encampments, while clearing brush and protecting neighborhoods from wildfires. Deputy director Franklin Coopersmith said the city is notified through the Get it Done app where people are making camp and potentially setting fires.

“It's cold out here at night," Coopersmith said. "We get why someone would want fire."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

However, some of those fires have grown into dangerous brushfires that threaten nearby neighborhoods.

“There's a balance that we have to figure out here,” Coopersmith added. “How do we use all of our resources together and tackle these areas where we know there's chronic encampments?"

He said multiple city departments are working on a pilot program that will identify encampments in potentially dangerous locations.

An outreach team will contact those people, provide assistance and give them time to move. Then, Urban Corps crews will clean and clear the area of invasive plant species and dead brush. Finally, Coopersmith said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will spray what’s left with a citrus-based, eco-friendly fire retardant.

Crews were clearing brush along Fairmount Avenue on Thursday. Its several departments are working together to avoid millions of dollars in damage and harm to San Diegans.

“All it takes is one fire to go up the hillside, and you take out a neighborhood. We don't want that,” Coopersmith said.