Downtown San Diego

City of San Diego Lifts Boil Water Advisory After Water Main Breaks Downtown

Weekend water main breaks in the East Village and the south end of Balboa Park kept a stretch of Interstate 5 and several freeway connector ramps in the downtown area closed to through traffic on Monday.

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The city of San Diego Friday lifted the boil water advisory ordered earlier this week due to broken water mains.

Weekend water main breaks in the East Village and the south end of Balboa Park kept a stretch of Interstate 5 and several freeway connector ramps in the downtown area closed to through traffic on Monday. The first of the two pipeline failures began flooding traffic lanes at A Street and 11th Avenue about 3:30 that afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A sinkhole was created by surging water and inundated at least one business, city officials said.

<br>

Water Main Break Nov 23

Water Main Breaks Put Spotlight on City's Aging Pipe Network, Slow Replacement Process

flooding Nov 23

Downtown Residents Dealing With Water Shutoffs, Low Pressure After Two Main Breaks

About 3 1/2 hours after the first round of flooding began, an Uber driver reported that a geyser of water had burst through his windshield and a passenger window, injuring a customer, on an SR-163 off-ramp near I-5, the California Highway Patrol reported. The extent of the Uber rider's injuries was unclear.

It took crews roughly six hours to get the flow of water under control.

This article tagged under:

Downtown San DiegoSan DiegoWater Boil Advisorywater boil advisory lifted
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us