City of San Diego introduces plan to expand Internet access to more households

The city of San Diego recently announced a master plan to expand reliable internet access to more households across the city. The city identified San Ysidro as one community that potentially stands to benefit from this program.

"In historically under-resourced areas such as San Ysidro, data show that over 40% of households do not have a wireline broadband subscription," said the city in a news release posted on its website.

The city's first step toward creating a new Broadband Master Plan includes a series of focus groups coming together to identify the needs of different communities across the city. The final step would be to bring the finalized plan before city leaders, although, as of now, there is no definitive timeline.

"The primary goal of the Broadband Master Plan is to increase the availability and affordability of broadband in the city with a focus on underserved communities, low-income housing residents and public-serving city facilities," the city said in the news release. "The plan will also ensure that San Diego meets state of California standards for broadband speeds."

One of the organizations selected to help with the process is Casa Familiar, a nonprofit that has served the San Ysidro community for roughly 50 years. Casa Familiar provides a range of services ranging from immigration to environmental justice. Other organizations that were selected include the Sherman Heights Community Center, the Urban Collaborative Project and the City Heights Community Development.

"I do think that it's going to be really beneficial for the San Ysidro community," said Brayan Naguira, a student at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.

Naguira has reliable Internet access at home, and knows it's a valuable resource. He also recognizes the disparity that exists in his neighborhood even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Internet is everything," Naguira said. "In the pandemic, everything was online. If you didn't have any access to Internet, you couldn't do anything, basically."

As part of the plan, some of the resources listed on the city's website include introducing public WiFi at more than 300 locations across the city, offering laptops and cellular hotspots available to check out at certain libraries, and offering low-cost computers for qualified applicants.

"I think it is a really good idea to help the community of San Ysidro with these investments," Naguira said.

A half-million dollars from a state grant is being invested into the Broadband Master Plan. As part of the process, the city is encouraging residents to participate in an Internet speed test and take a survey. The city said this will give officials a better idea of how to improve Internet access as they move forward with the planning and implementation.