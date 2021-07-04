City of San Diego, Environmental Groups Take on Holiday Trash Problem

The City of San Diego and environmental groups are all pitching in to keep our beaches and bays clean this Independence Day holiday.

The non-profit group, I Love a Clean San Diego is adding 200 trash and recycling bins around Pacific Beach, Mission Beach and Mission Bay for the holiday weekend. I Love a Clean San Diego also added the bins back on Memorial Day.

“These additional bins collected an additional 15,000 pounds of trash or recyclables that could potentially be going into the ocean. This weekend we’re expecting that to double,” said Ian Monahan, communications manager with I Love a Clean San Diego.

Besides volunteers, I Love a Clean San Diego has also hired workers from Urban Corps to help with maintenance.

San Diego city crews are also stepping up. Workers began cleaning up early Sunday and will be roaming the beach area to make sure trash doesn't pile up.

Beach visitors are noticing. Mia Camacho and her friends come to the beach every Independence Day.

“The trash is really good now. I’m sure they’re recycling a lot better. The trash before was everywhere,” Camacho said.

Locals know that the weekend is far from over.

“The day after the Fourth of July is usually the day with the most trash on the beach the entire year. It’s kinda unfortunate,” said Molly Moore, a Pacific Beach resident.

Moore will likely be out on Monday morning picking up litter with their kids.

I Love a Clean San Diego and Surfrider Foundation are organizing a large beach cleanup for Monday, July 5 at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited to participate.