La Mesa to launch e-bike incentive program aimed at reducing air pollution, creating healthier community

Applications open on Wednesday at noon and close on April 14 at 11:59 p.m.

By Miriam Hobbs

A row of e-bikes in a San Diego shop.
NBC 7

The city of La Mesa is launching an e-bike incentive program aimed at reducing air pollution and creating a healthier community.

The city is partnering with two local bike shops to offer discount vouchers for e-bikes for those who live or work in La Mesa.

"By reducing upfront costs, the City aims to provide residents and employees with a healthy, convenient, and sustainable alternative to driving — making it easier to commute, run errands, and explore La Mesa," the city said in a news release on Monday.

Applications, which can be submitted online or at City Hall, open on Wednesday, March 26, at noon and will close on April 14 at 11:59 p.m. According to the city, two tiers of vouchers will be available:

  • $1,200 for income-qualified applicants
  • $800 for standard applicants.

Due to limited funding, the vouchers will be awarded through a scoring and random selection process prioritizing the first 150 applicants, the city said. Higher scores will be given to those who plan to use their e-bike frequently for commuting and errands within the city.

All applicants must be 18 years or older and either live or work for a business in La Mesa. Those approved will be required to complete a virtual e-bike safety class before receiving their voucher.

The program is funded through a grant from San Diego Community Power.

Find more information on the E-bike incentive program here.

