City of Imperial Beach Announces Limited Reopening of Neighborhood Parks

A day after the city of San Diego reopened some neighborhood parks, the city of Imperial Beach announced the limited reopening of its neighborhood parks to local residents only.

The city of Imperial Beach announced on its website Wednesday certain parks will reopen but with some limitations: to use the public spaces, residents must maintain social distancing, all should wear a facial covering, all should keep moving, there will be no sitting or standing, and there will be no use by residents who show symptoms of COVID-19.

The parks reopened include Dunes Park, Portwood Pier Plaza, Reama Park, Rose Teeple Park, Sports Park, and Veteran's Park.

Parking lots, playgrounds, beach areas, Imperial Beach Pier, Tijuana Estuary, Borderfield State Park and recreational grounds like basketball courts and soccer fields in the city of Imperial Beach will remain closed.

On Tuesday, Faulconer said beaches will not yet reopen but said he was working with other coastal mayors and the county of San Diego to develop a plan that could reopen beaches in the coming weeks. County leaders confirmed they were working with local jurisdictions to ease restrictions on water sports like surfing, swimming, and paddleboarding.

"Our cities will be prepared to open beaches and the bays as soon as the county authorizes the water access, which could be by the end of the month as you heard today in the county briefing," Faulconer said.

Other municipalities were urged to develop their own plans that can be presented to the county and put in place once some requirements to the public health order are lessened.

Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said the plans would not be put in place until all the criteria of President Donald Trump's "Opening Up America" plan were met. For example, the county must see a downward trajectory of the percentage of positive tests over 14 days, a trend that San Diego County is on track with.

