City of Escondido warning on fireworks

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, residents and visitors are reminded that all fireworks are illegal to purchase, possess or use in Escondido and throughout San Diego County. That includes firecrackers, cherry bombs, bottle rockets and even sparklers.

“Fireworks are extremely dangerous and their use can easily cause serious injuries and start fires” said Escondido Fire Chief, John Tenger. “Everyone needs to remember that ALL fireworks are illegal in San Diego County, and for good reason.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Considering the dry grass and brush in and around Escondido, anyone thinking about buying and using illegal fireworks needs to understand that negligently causing a fire can result in criminal and financial consequences.” In addition to property damage, fireworks can also cause serious injuries.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), thousands of people, including children and teens, are injured every year while using consumer fireworks. Even something as “harmless” as a sparkler, which burns at over 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, can cause critical injuries and pose a serious fire hazard. Additionally, the NFPA states that nationally two out of five fires reported on Independence Day are started by fireworks.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Escondido Fire Department is kicking off its annual Fireworks Collection Campaign this week. Escondido residents can turn in fireworks, no questions asked, from Saturday, June 21 until Saturday, July 5 at any Escondido Fire Station. The purpose of the Fireworks Collection Campaign is to reduce the number of fires and injuries caused by illegal fireworks.

For more information, Escondido residents are encouraged to call the Escondido Fire Department at 760-839-5400. Residents of other cities are encouraged to contact their own local Fire Departments for more information about fireworks in their jurisdictions.