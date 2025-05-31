Encinitas

City of Encinitas opens playground for children of all abilities

Scott Valley Park was retrofitted with accessible playground equipment in honor of Sophie Jones who lived with cerebral palsy.

By M.G. Perez

Children enjoyed the new playground at Scott Valley Park, Saturday morning. The City of Encinitas designed it to be accessible for all children. May 31, 2025.

Dozens of families enjoyed their neighborhood park, Saturday, for the first time in months. Scott Valley Park was closed by the City of Encinitas for renovations and to replace playground equipment that had been worn down and out dated.

The renovation was inspired by Sophie Jones, who lived with cerebral palsy supported in a wheel chair for much of her young life.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“We constantly found ourselves on the sidelines with her in her wheel chair watching other children play," said her mother Emily Jones, Saturday, before the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Sophie suffered a lot in her life, and through it all she just exuded love."

In 2019 at 11 years old, Sophie suffered a traumatic brain injury and died never able to ride a teeter totter or swing. It was her dream to do so.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Sophie Jones seen in this undated photo provided by her family.

Her family mourned her death and then launched a community campaign to make that dream a reality.

They raised $43,000 in donations and partnered with the City of Encinitas which provided grant money and design plans to renovate and retrofit Scott Valley Park for all children.

Local

San Diego May 30

LIST: Roads closed this weekend for 2025 Rock ‘n' Roll San Diego Marathon

San Diego Padres 18 hours ago

San Diego Padres slide by Pittsburgh Pirates at sold-out Petco Park

Her father, Tyler Jones, told NBC 7 “we want them to figure out how to get their friends who maybe are in wheelchairs or neuro divergent how to get them into the equipment. The playground is now all accessible.”

The multi-abled design includes features that promote movement, interaction, and discovery, reinforcing the essential role of outdoor play in a child’s physical, social, and cognitive development.

“This playground is more than a renovation – it’s a reflection of our values as a community,” said Dave Knopp, City of Encinitas Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts. “We are creating places where every child is seen, included, and supported.”

This playground is more than a renovation – it’s a reflection of our values as a community.

Dave Knopp, City of Encinitas Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.

Paul and Alyssa Boynton live down the street from the park. They brought their three children to the opening day event to let them experience the new equipment.

“It's important for them to see how everyone might play a little different and it’s good (for them) to see that different perspective," said Paul Boynton.

Sophie's parents flew from Utah where the family now lives to attend Saturday's ribbon-cutting. It was the culmination of almost six years of work to honor their daughter.

“It just brings tears to my eyes. Sophie would love to be here with all these children. (I know) she’s still smiling now and excited about this new space," her father said.

The parents of Sophie Jones joined Encinitas Mayor Bruce Ehlers in cutting the ribbon for the new playground.
The parents of Sophie Jones joined Encinitas Mayor Bruce Ehlers in cutting the ribbon for the new playground.

This article tagged under:

EncinitasCommunity
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us