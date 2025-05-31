City of Encinitas opens playground for children of all abilities

Dozens of families enjoyed their neighborhood park, Saturday, for the first time in months. Scott Valley Park was closed by the City of Encinitas for renovations and to replace playground equipment that had been worn down and out dated.

The renovation was inspired by Sophie Jones, who lived with cerebral palsy supported in a wheel chair for much of her young life.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We constantly found ourselves on the sidelines with her in her wheel chair watching other children play," said her mother Emily Jones, Saturday, before the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Sophie suffered a lot in her life, and through it all she just exuded love."

In 2019 at 11 years old, Sophie suffered a traumatic brain injury and died never able to ride a teeter totter or swing. It was her dream to do so.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Her family mourned her death and then launched a community campaign to make that dream a reality.

They raised $43,000 in donations and partnered with the City of Encinitas which provided grant money and design plans to renovate and retrofit Scott Valley Park for all children.

Her father, Tyler Jones, told NBC 7 “we want them to figure out how to get their friends who maybe are in wheelchairs or neuro divergent how to get them into the equipment. The playground is now all accessible.”

The multi-abled design includes features that promote movement, interaction, and discovery, reinforcing the essential role of outdoor play in a child’s physical, social, and cognitive development.

“This playground is more than a renovation – it’s a reflection of our values as a community,” said Dave Knopp, City of Encinitas Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts. “We are creating places where every child is seen, included, and supported.”

This playground is more than a renovation – it’s a reflection of our values as a community. Dave Knopp, City of Encinitas Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.

Paul and Alyssa Boynton live down the street from the park. They brought their three children to the opening day event to let them experience the new equipment.

“It's important for them to see how everyone might play a little different and it’s good (for them) to see that different perspective," said Paul Boynton.

Sophie's parents flew from Utah where the family now lives to attend Saturday's ribbon-cutting. It was the culmination of almost six years of work to honor their daughter.

“It just brings tears to my eyes. Sophie would love to be here with all these children. (I know) she’s still smiling now and excited about this new space," her father said.