City of Chula Vista Opens Escaya Park in Otay Ranch

The City of Chula Vista opened Escaya park in Otay Ranch Thursday.

The park, located at 1075 Camino Prado, is a 7.5-acre park spread out across a large sloped area.

The park features multi-use turf and group picnic areas with built-in barbecue grills and a basketball court that is striped for two pickleball courts. It also comes with an overlook picnic and bounce house set up area with restrooms, trash cans, and hot ash containers.

The park design team was led by landscape architects De Lorenzo, Intl. The park developer was HomeFed Corporation.

With the opening of Escaya Park, the city of Chula Vista now operates and maintains 64 parks.