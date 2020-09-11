Chula Vista

City of Chula Vista Closes All Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries, 11 Retail, Delivery Services Approved to Sell

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Steven Luke

APTOPIX California Marijuana-Open for Business
Mathew Sumner/AP

After years of cracking down on illegal pot shops, the City of Chula Vista announced Friday the closure of all in the city plus gave details about efforts to approve legal dispensaries.

At one point, the City of Chula Vista had over 27 illegal marijuana dispensaries operating in the community, but on August 28 the last illegal marijuana dispensary was closed, the city said.

“These operations were loaded with illegal products, millions in cash and guns. They were a source of crime and disorder including multiple violent crimes,” said Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy.

Between February and August, detectives served 30 search warrants to illegal dispensaries in Chula Vista. This resulted in 26 arrests, over $34 million in products seized, over $6 million in cash seized, and 23 firearms recovered, Kennedy said. Over 100 district attorney advisories warnings were issued to those involved in dispensary operations but were not arrested.

Last year, the Neighborhood Protection Unit (NPU), funded by a voter-approved half-cent sales tax, was formed to help shut down all unlicensed marijuana dispensaries operating illegally within the city and to criminally prosecute those involved.

Chula Vista Cracks Down on Unlicensed Marijuana Dispensaries

The city of Chula Vista had rejected every proposed pot shop in its first batch of applications since it started accepting applications in 2019.

High Hopes Dashed for First Chula Vista Pot Shop Proposals

Chula Vista City Attorney Glen Googins confirmed to NBC 7 that 11 different retail and delivery services have been approved to start selling marijuana. It was a long permitting process as the city received up to 136 applications.

No other information was available.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 284 New COVID-19 Cases, Four Additional Deaths Reported

stolen Aug 20

It Starts With A Conversation: How To Protect Your Child From Falling Victim To Sex Trafficking Or Predators Online

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaChula Vista Police Departmentmarijuana
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us