City of Chula Vista Closes All Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries, 11 Retail, Delivery Services Approved to Sell

After years of cracking down on illegal pot shops, the City of Chula Vista announced Friday the closure of all in the city plus gave details about efforts to approve legal dispensaries.

At one point, the City of Chula Vista had over 27 illegal marijuana dispensaries operating in the community, but on August 28 the last illegal marijuana dispensary was closed, the city said.

“These operations were loaded with illegal products, millions in cash and guns. They were a source of crime and disorder including multiple violent crimes,” said Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy.

Between February and August, detectives served 30 search warrants to illegal dispensaries in Chula Vista. This resulted in 26 arrests, over $34 million in products seized, over $6 million in cash seized, and 23 firearms recovered, Kennedy said. Over 100 district attorney advisories warnings were issued to those involved in dispensary operations but were not arrested.

Last year, the Neighborhood Protection Unit (NPU), funded by a voter-approved half-cent sales tax, was formed to help shut down all unlicensed marijuana dispensaries operating illegally within the city and to criminally prosecute those involved.

The city of Chula Vista had rejected every proposed pot shop in its first batch of applications since it started accepting applications in 2019.

Chula Vista City Attorney Glen Googins confirmed to NBC 7 that 11 different retail and delivery services have been approved to start selling marijuana. It was a long permitting process as the city received up to 136 applications.

