City of Carlsbad Launches Touchless Crosswalk Signals to Combat COVID-19

The city of Carlsbad launched touchless crosswalk signals in an effort to protect residents from the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, "no touch" signals were installed at 12 intersections in Carlsbad Village near the coast. These intersections were chosen because they had the highest number of button pushes a day, the city of Carlsbad said.

The 12 intersections include:

Grand Ave at Jefferson Street

Grand Ave at Roosevelt Street

Grand Avenue at State Street

Grand Avenue at Carlsbad Boulevard

Carlsbad Village Drive at Harding Street

Carlsbad Village Drive at Jefferson Street

Carlsbad Village Drive at Madison Street

Carlsbad Village Drive at Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad Village Drive at State Street

Carlsbad Village Drive at Carlsbad Boulevard

Carlsbad Boulevard at Pine Avenue

Carlsbad Boulevard at Tamarack Avenue

The city said they are using technology centralized in its traffic management center on Faraday Avenue to deploy the changes without additional costs. Additional intersections could be added based on feedback and usage.

On April 13, the La Mesa City Council unanimously voted to reset high-traffic pedestrian crosswalk signals to make them touchless.

Councilmember Colin Parent proposed the measure so that residents wouldn’t have to touch the crosswalk signals. He said it is important

The Staff has yet to determine what signals will be reprogrammed first, but Councilmember Parent believes the signals at the intersection of La Mesa Boulevard and Spring Street will be one of the first to undergo the transformation.