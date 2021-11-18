UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley Extension Debuts on Sunday

The Metropolitan Transit System's latest trolley line extension, the UC San Diego Blue Line, is days away from opening to the public.

The 11-mile extension adds nine new stops north of Old Town, and connects UTC to San Ysidro.

“We've been working on it for about 20 years. Number one, I think that being a one-seat ride from the border, I think is really key to making this a success,” San Diego MTS Rail Division COO Wayne Terry said.

The first trial run of the project’s new tracks took place in June.

The projected cost of the project was $2.17 billion, but city leaders said they are going to come in under that mark.

“Our total budget is $2.17 billion dollars, and we are currently coming in about $13 million under budget,” SANDAG Director of Engineering Sharon Humphreys said.

“For the first time in our history of 61 years we will be totally connected from literally the border, San Ysidro, to UTC and this will make us an integral part of the community and it will make the community an integral part of who we are,” UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said.

The trolley will begin service on the extension at 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Service will be free system-wide on Sunday.