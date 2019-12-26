city of san diego

City Kicks Off Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program

Residents may drop off trees in the drop-off locations until Jan. 23

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The city of San Diego kicked off its 46th annual Christmas Tree Recycling program.

The program kicks off the day after Christmas and runs through Jan. 23. The program features 17 drop-off locations across the county.

“Recycling these trees helps us reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar Landfill and it helps the City meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high-quality mulch and compost that residents can pick up for free at the Miramar Landfill,” said Environmental Services Department Director, Mario X. Sierra.

Both green and flocked trees (fake snow) are accepted. The trees must be stripped of all decorations, tree stands and netting to be accepted.

ESD said residents who have a green trash bin for yard waste may also place their Christmas trees inside the bins. Trees over four feet in length should be cut in half.

To find the nearest tree recycling drop-off site near you, click here.

