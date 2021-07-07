City Working to Stop Flooding in Mission Beach

City crews are working to stop street flooding in South Mission Beach.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the beach community just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and saw floodwaters stretching for blocks along Mission Boulevard. Water was also flooding alleys branching off of the main street.

SkyRanger 7 saw cars driving through bumper-high waters.

A ruptured water line in an alley off the 800 block of San Luis Rey Place was the cause, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers have blocked off the access road to allow utility crews to make repairs.

Some residents reported seeing a truck stuck in what appeared to be a sinkhole. NBC 7 is still working to confirm what, if any, damage has occurred.

#UPDATE here is a photo shared with #NBC7 of the truck that got stuck earlier on Bayside Lane near San Luis Rey. It has since been removed. pic.twitter.com/HWbk1LoW2m — Dana Williams (@danawilliamstv) July 8, 2021

In some places, the water level reached nearly halfway up the wheels of passing cars. Some homes in the area had water flowing into their garages.

No other information was available.