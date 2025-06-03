Suspect sought after man found shot to death on City Heights street

The body of a man who was allegedly shot to death was found in the street in City Heights Tuesday, and the suspect was at large, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a possible gunshot in the area of 4630 Olive St., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A witness said he heard a single gunshot and looked outside to see a man in the street and another man dressed in black standing over him, Lt. Lou Maggi said.

Police officials said the victim, described as a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man left the scene before officers arrived. A search of the nearby canyon and surrounding streets did not turn up a suspect, Maggi said.

It was unclear whether the shooting was premeditated or a random act, police said.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.