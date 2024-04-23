Crime and Courts

Gunman sought in City Heights apartment-complex killing in custody: SDPD

Investigators believe the suspect knew the victim and that the shooting was not random, according to SDPD Lt. Judd Campbell

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Nicole Gomez

Police made a sidewalk arrest Tuesday morning after a gunman shot and killed a man at an apartment complex in City Heights earlier in the day.

Later in the afternoon, SDPD said that Edgar Sanchez, 32, was the man taken into custody and was, in fact, the suspect in the killing and was armed when he was arrested around 9 a.m.

Police received a call just before 2:30 a.m. about the shooting near 36th Street and Polk Avenue. Once police arrived on the scene, they found a man inside an apartment courtyard who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police told NBC 7 they believed the suspect, now known to be Sanchez, approached the victim, who was 33 years old, in the complex courtyard and shot him once. In a news release sent out in the afternoon, SDPD said the victim, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, lived in the complex. Sanchez is related to someone who lives there, according to investigators.

It is believed the suspect knew the victim and this does not appear to be a random shooting, Campbell said.

"It's really just families and working-class folks," Jordan Hull, who lives nearby, told NBC 7." And if it's not somebody I know, it's probably a relative of somebody I know, so that's concerning."

Detectives believe that nobody else was involved in the shooting.

