Business owners frustrated over road project in City Heights

In City Heights, some shop owners feel frustrated over a traffic project they say has gone on too long. Eight blocks of University Avenue have become a construction site, and they feel like it’s hurting their business.

“I feel sad because I thought to have a business, it should be joy and also progress,” said Francisco Gonzalez, owner of Rosa’s Ice Cream.

Gonzalez opened Rosa’s Ice Cream a few years ago, but he said the construction delays and road closures on University Avenue are costing him customers.

“Right now, we don’t make enough money to make payments in the rent and all the stuff we’re buying,” Gonzalez said.

Barbershop owner David Lopez said he’s experienced about a 35% decrease in sales.

“I think it’s sad that some of these businesses are closing, and no one hopes for that,” he said.

Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera, who represents District 9, said the goal of the project is safety.

“It's to make one of the deadliest stretches of road in San Diego County, a safe one for pedestrians, for drivers, for folks who are riding their bikes, so there's a good reason behind this," Elo-Rivera said. "Unfortunately, the impact is unacceptable at this point on the small business community."

The $13 million project stretches between Fairmont Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

The city said they are adding roundabouts, new storm water drains, sidewalks, among other things. Both eastbound and westbound lanes on University Avenue will be fully closed for nine more weeks.

Elo-Rivera said they’re pushing to get the project moving along as quickly as possible.

“I would like to see more accountability for the contractor,” Elo-Rivera said. “The businesses in City Heights are no less important than the businesses downtown.”

Meanwhile, Gonzalez and Lopez hope the project is completed soon so they can resume with business as usual.

“I just hope they finish, that’s it, and not just for the business owners, but the residents too,” Lopez said.

“I’m going to wait until two months to see if they finish it. If they don’t finish it, and we don’t see customers, we have to close,” Gonzalez said.

NBC 7 tried contacting West Coast General Corporation, the contractor involved in the project, but was unable to reach anyone.

The city told NBC 7 that once the work at the intersection of University and Chamoune is complete, which is expected to be at the end of March, the majority of construction for this project will be considered complete and they expect foot traffic and parking availability to improve significantly.