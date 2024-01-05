City Heights man's suspicious death prompts search for elder abuse, murder suspect

San Diego police is asking for the public's help to find a woman who is suspected of assaulting a 75-year-old man in his City Heights home last November, leading to his death and prompting an elder abuse investigation.

Dulce Amaya, 36, is believed to be houseless and befriended 75-year-old Raymond Corn over the past several months, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. The department released photos Friday of Amaya and asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact investigators.

The investigation began on Nov. 17, when San Diego police were called to a report that an elderly man was assaulted in his City Heights home on Chamoune Avenue. Inside, Corn was found alone on the ground with traumatic injuries, Shebloski said. Medics attempted to ask Corn what had happened to him with no luck, and he was taken to the hospital.

It was not clear at the time if Corn may have fallen or was the victim of abuse, but after he died a week-and-a-half later in the hospital, the Medical Examiner's office determined the cause to be blunt force trauma from a physical assault and homicide detectives were called in.

Through their investigation, which included processing the scene for physical evidence, checking the area for surveillance video, and interviewing potential witnesses, detectives have learned Corn was the victim of physical elder abuse at the hands of a female he had befriended over the past several months," Shebloski said.

Amaya is a wanted murder suspect, police said, and is believed to be a transient who frequents the City Heights area. Anyone who recognizes her or sees her in public was asked to contact SDPD's homicide unit immediately at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.