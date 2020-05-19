City Extends Ban on Evictions to June 30

The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to extend the temporary ban on evictions until June 30.

The ban, previously set to expire on May 31, prohibits landlords from evicting renters and small businesses if they are unable to pay their rent or lease due to proven financial hardship caused by the pandemic.

Renters cannot be evicted if they notify their landlord in writing, on or before the day the rent is due. They have one week after that notification to provide proof that their financial hardship is related to the pandemic.

In addition, landlords and tenants are encouraged to work out a payment plan on their own.

Those provided financial relief have until Sept. 25 to pay any unpaid rent, as of the council's decision Tuesday.

All rent is still owed to the landlord if a tenant moves out during the moratorium unless the lease says this will be handled differently.

“With nearly one in three San Diego County residents out of work and small businesses throughout the region still unable to serve customers, we could not let the moratorium on evictions expire,” City Council President Georgette Gómez said.

Learn more about the temporary ban on the city's website.

CORONAVIRUS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY: What You Need to Know: Latest Developments | Resources | How to Help | What Has Reopened? | Photos: Coronavirus Impact in SD