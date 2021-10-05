San Diego High School

City Council, SDUSD Approve 99-Year Lease for San Diego High School

By City News Service

san-diego-high-school
File Photo

The San Diego City Council Tuesday voted to preserve San Diego High School by approving a new 99-year lease with San Diego Unified School District.

SDHS serves some 2,500 students from throughout the city.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 139-year-old campus has been nationally recognized for its top-ranked International Baccalaureate diploma program, has a very active alumni association and is one of the district's most used sites for community, recreational and public activities.

Many alumni and current students called in to the council meeting to request the lease renewal.

Local

San Diego County Oct 4

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 390 New COVID Cases, Plus Another Round of the Golden State Stimulus Payments

Carlsbad 1 hour ago

Two Years After Conviction, Judge Makes Sure Carlsbad Child Molester Never Gets Out

"San Diego High has always been intertwined with the history of San Diego and Balboa Park, and now we can stay where we've always belonged, allowing students to grow and thrive in the heart of the city," said Principal Francisca Del Carmen-Aguilar.

The new lease allows San Diego Unified to start a multi-phase modernization of the campus, the district said.

It will include a new campus entrance, a revitalized central campus quad and various other campus-wide improvements and renovations.

This article tagged under:

San Diego High SchoolSan DiegoSan Diego Unified School DistrictCIF
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us