‘Possible Explosive Device’ Prompts Evacuations at City College Building: Police

By NBC 7 Staff

Law enforcement evacuated a San Diego City College building after reports of a "possible explosive device," according to San Diego Community College Communications Director Jack Beresford.

The package containing two ion batteries taped together was found on the third floor of the "A" building, Beresford said. Police evacuated that building and the cafeteria Monday afternoon.

Those two areas will remain closed Monday and all staff were sent home, Beresford added. 

Authorities will continue investigating the incident as someone may have been trying to purposefully scare people by planting a bomb lookalike, Beresford said.

The San Diego Police Department, the Metro Arson Strike Team and Bomb Squad, San Diego Fire-Rescue, and San Diego Community College District Police responded to the incident.

The building houses departments and offices such as Financial Aid, the President's Office, Student Health Center and other student services, according to a map of the building.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

