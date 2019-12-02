'Possible Explosive Device' Prompts Evacuations at City College Building: Police - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Rep. Hunter to Plead Guilty: Lawyers
logo_sd_2x

'Possible Explosive Device' Prompts Evacuations at City College Building: Police

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Join The Holiday Toy Drive

    Law enforcement evacuated a San Diego City College building after reports of a "possible explosive device," according to San Diego Community College District Police official Jack Beresford.

    Police evacuated the A Building Monday afternoon.

    The San Diego Police Department, its Metro Arson Strike Team, San Diego Fire-Rescue, and San Diego Community College District Police responded to the incident.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices