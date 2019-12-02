'Possible Explosive Device' Prompts Evacuations at City College Building: Police

Law enforcement evacuated a San Diego City College building after reports of a "possible explosive device," according to San Diego Community College District Police official Jack Beresford.

Police evacuated the A Building Monday afternoon.

The San Diego Police Department, its Metro Arson Strike Team, San Diego Fire-Rescue, and San Diego Community College District Police responded to the incident.

No other information was available.

