City Ballet of San Diego's ‘A Masquerade Nutcracker' Soon Available for Streaming

This holiday season, fine art aficionados can enjoy a performance from the City Ballet of San Diego right from the comfort of their own homes.

“A Masquerade Nutcracker” will be available for streaming this season so ballet admirers can enjoy the award-winning production even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Based on the classic story of “The Nutcracker,” “A Masquerade Nutcracker” takes on a new spin of the traditional ballet, according to City Ballet of San Diego.

The production was filmed at the company’s home theater: none other than Downtown-based Spreckels Theatre.

“Innovative filming allows the audience to become a part of the merriment unlike anything they could experience in the theater, while still keeping all performers safe,” the ballet said in a statement.

From Dec. 18 to Jan. 3, the production will be available via streaming to those who purchase tickets. Each ticket has a 48-hour viewing period so fans have a comfortable window of time to view the ballet.

Prices for the tickets are as followed:

Individual (single viewer) - $29

Household (two to six viewers) - $59

Watch Party (seven or more viewers) - $99

To purchase tickets or to learn more information about the production, click here.