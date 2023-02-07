Citrus Disease Forces Fruit Quarantine for Residents in Rancho Bernardo

Huanglongbing, or HLB, isn't harmful to humans or animals, but it can cause citrus trees to produce misshapen or bitter fruits and eventually kill them, according to San Diego County.

Residents of the quarantine area should follow these rules:

Do not move citrus plants or leaves outside of the quarantine area

Cooperate with agricultural officials and inspectors as they take samples and treat trees

Remove your citrus tree if you no longer need it

Purchase citrus trees from reputable nurseries

Report sick or dying citrus trees to the San Diego Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures at (760) 752-4700 or visit sdcawm.org

Residents can also call CDFA’s toll-free Pest Hotline at (800) 491-1899 or visit cdfa.ca.gov/plant/acp

The quarantine zone in Rancho Bernardo covers the area bordered on the north by the intersection of I-15 and Auto Park Way; to the south by Poway Road; to the west by Via De Las Flores; and to the east by Lake Ramona. Inspectors are looking at trees in the area and may treat or remove infected trees.

San Diego County

This quarantine is in addition to another quarantine in effect in Oceanside since 2021. That quarantine was the result of the county's first-ever case of citrus HLB, according to the county.

“Unfortunately, Huanglongbing is fatal to citrus,” said San Diego Agricultural Commissioner Ha Dang. “Our goal is to prevent this disease from spreading any further. By working together, we can all protect our food supply, local agriculture, and environment from this devasting disease.”

HLB is a big threat to San Diego County's citrus crop, which generates, according to the county, $115 million annually.

Agricultural businesses are exempt from the quarantine because they follow strict treatment, cleaning and packaging requirements, the county said.

HLB is spread by Asian citrus psyllids, which can carry the disease and spread it to citrus trees while feeding.