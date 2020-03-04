Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘OVO’ Drops Into San Diego

Cirque du Soleil fans, this one will leave you buzzing with excitement.

The entertainment giant known for its flashy, contemporary, circus-style productions announced Monday that its touring “OVO” show will be stopping in San Diego this weekend for six performances.

“OVO” will run for four days – March 5 through March 8, 2020 – at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University. The run includes a 7 p.m. performance on March 5; one show on March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; two shows on March 7, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and two shows on March 8, at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $45 for adults and $31.50 for kids, plus fees. Family four-pack tickets are also available.

Here's where you can find those tickets:

"Ovo," which premiered in Montreal 10 years ago, has been seen by more than 6 million people worldwide across 22 countries, according to Cirque du Soleil.

Critics have called “OVO” a “poetic energy of discovery.” The production features acrobatic dancers dressed in colorful insect costumes, acting out how insects work, fight, and look for love – set, of course, to high-energy music.

Cirque Du Soleil describes the show as “teeming with life.”

“Their home is filled with biodiversity, beauty, action and moments of quiet emotion,” the description for “OVO” reads. “The awestruck insects are intensely curious when a mysterious egg appears, representing the enigma and cycles of their lives.”

The show's cast includes 52 performing artists from 14 countries specializing in showstopping acrobatic acts such as aerial straps, hand balancing and contortion.

Check out a sneak peek of the show below or here.