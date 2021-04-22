CIF San Diego Swim and Dive Championships Back On

Good news for swim and dive athletes who were told last month the championships were canceled. On Wednesday, CIF San Diego Section announced the championships are back on for the weekend.

The CIF San Diego Section swim and dive championships were canceled last month due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last month, coach Greg Spire of the Canyon Crest Academy told NBC 7 the CIF commission switched the start of swim and dive season with water polo, so swim and dive started two months early.

CIF Operations and Events Coordinator Ron Marquez said, “The seasons were switched because water polo is a much higher contact sport and could not be played in the purple tier."

San Diego County switched to the orange tier, a less restrictive tier than purple, on April 7.

Although, no specific details were given on why the championships are back on from CIF officials.

The championships will be held on Friday, April 23 for Division 2 athletes and April 24 for Division 1. The championships will be at Granite Hills High School in El Cajon.

There will be no charge to attend the event this year.

State and County COVID response guidelines will be in force, including wearing a mask while on deck. Those guidelines also limit the allowable on-deck capacity, CIF posted on its website.

CIF said they may enforce a system allowing spectators to come on deck to view the swim of their athlete and then return to an off-deck location and those spectators with proof of full vaccination may stay on deck