CIF Reverses San Diego HS Athlete's Suspension Over Camp Confusion

Jaiden Rodriguez of Del Norte High School is now eligible to play soccer again for her high school team.

Rodriguez was suspended by the California Interscholastic Federation for taking part in an Identification Camp.

According to U.S. Soccer, identification camps allow youth players from across the country to train together, play games against one another and learn about nutrition. The California Interscholastic Federation, however, does not allow youth players to take part in professional tryouts or games.

NBC 7 reached out to CIF representative Rebecca Brutlag, who said in an email that “the CIF State Office does not comment on student eligibility matters.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

According to Jaiden Rodriguez’s father, Jesse Rodriguez, he was informed that his daughter was suspended from playing in CIF-sanctioned games shortly after the identification camp. In communications shared with NBC 7, one email shows a San Diego Wave representative stating that the identification camp was not a professional tryout.

On Feb. 2, Jesse Rodriguez said he was notified that the suspension by CIF was overturned. Meanwhile, Jaiden plans on continuing her youth career, and her father hopes there will be more communication from all parties moving forward

“She’s a club soccer player, and after talking to the club soccer team, they said, 'Yeah, you’ve got to watch out for these things now that Jaiden is in high school, so now that we are aware,” Jesse Rodriguez said.

NBC 7 reached out the CIF for an explanation on eligibility rules, but it did not respond to the request for comment.