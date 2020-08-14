CIF Releases 2020-2021 Master Sports Calendar

In July the California Interscholastic Federation made the decision to delay the start of its fall athletics seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday the CIF revealed its return to play plan.

The CIF's updated Master Calendar for the 2020-2021 Seasons of Sport has competitions for what's now known as the Fall/Winter sports beginning on December 12 and Spring sports beginning on March 13 with a few exceptions:

Girls Golf will begin on February 8, Boys golf starts on February 15, and both Boys and Girls soccer and tennis will get going on February 22.

One of the most important factors for CIF was to play as close to a full season as possible. This plan has each sport playing of at least a ten week regular season. San Diego Section Championships for Fall/Winter sports will take place from late March to early April while Spring playoffs beginning in early June and running through the end of that month.

The full schedule looks like this:

The changing of the seasons is going to mean more student-athletes will take part in multiple sports at once. For this unprecedented year CIF San Diego Section has placed no limitations on how many sports an athlete can participate in at one time but will continue to limit athletic competition to 18 total hours a week. The rule prohibiting practices and competitions on Sundays remains in effect.

It is important to note that this timeline is not set in stone and could change again based on how the state of California and County of San Diego are handling the coronavirus pandemic.