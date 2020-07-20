CIF Postpones All High School Sports At Least 3 Months

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced another major scheduling change. On Monday the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced it's delaying the start of all 2020-2021 sports schedules.

There will now be only two sports seasons, fall and spring, with the winter schedule (which includes sports like basketball and wrestling) being absorbed into the spring season. Fall sports that usually begin in August and September, including football, will now start in December or January at the earliest with a projected playoff schedule in March or April.

Each of the state's 10 CIF sections, including San Diego, will be able to make scheduling tweaks but it's expected that every season will be shortened in some capacity.

The start dates have not yet been determined but the CIF has put together a preliminary playoff schedule that looks like this:

A full schedule with season start times is expected at a later date but it's important to note that all of this is still subject to change based on guidance from the California Governor's Office and state health officials.

"We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor's Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront," said CIF in a statement.

If the coronavirus pandemic dramatically improves the schedule could swing the other way and allow sports to start up earlier.

This is, of course, going to cause several difficult decisions for student-athletes that play multiple sports. For example, an athlete who plays football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring will likely have to choose just one or two with practices and games often overlapping, not to mention finding a way to get all of their classwork and extracurricular activities like student government in.