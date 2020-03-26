Chula Vista Restaurant Feeds ‘People With Good Hearts’ for Free

The owners of Los Chilaquiles, a restaurant in Chula Vista, fed more than a hundred hungry families on Thursday – and plan to do it all over again.

Pedro Jimenez said the families who stopped by to get the restaurant’s namesake chilaquiles were excited and grateful, and loved the food.

Pitching in During the Pandemic: Stories of San Diegans Doing Good:

Jimenez said his restaurant in Otay Ranch Mall in the 2000 block of Birch Road partnered with Tortilleria la Princesa and Tortilleria la Estrellita to make the chilaquiles, a dish made from fried tortillas, topped with sauce – in this case, either green, red or cilantro – and sour cream and cheese.

“We are now in the same situation as anybody – we want to give something special because it’s only been bad news for the past two weeks,” Jimenez told NBC 7/39.

Jimenez said that even more families are expected on Friday, when they will offer the chilaquiles from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – unless they run out of food first.

“They don’t believe it, that we are giving away free chilaquiles,” Jimenez said.

