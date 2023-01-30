Chula Vista's Traumatized Body Found in Park on Sunday Morning

A homicide investigation was underway Monday after police found the body of a 49-year-old man in the Otay Valley Regional Park.

Just before 10:50 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department received a call that a body was discovered in the western portion of the park.

It was apparent the dead man, who lived in Chula Vista, suffered trauma to his upper body, according to the SDPD.

Detectives were searching the scene for any evidence, according to police.

No information on a suspect was available, and police did not release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.