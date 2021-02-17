Chula Vista's First Multicultural Performing Arts Center Opens

WHAT: Through many twists and turns during these COVID times, Maraya Performing Arts is finally holding the live, multi-sensory Grand Opening for its brand new Eastlake space. The day's events will include elected officials and community leaders discussing the impact of the arts industry, tours of the new industrial warehouse space, and live, in-person performances of music, spoken word poetry, and dance from some of the center’s multigenerational, BIPOC artists and teaching staff. Notable guests of the event include District 4 Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and Honorary Philippine Consulate Audie de Castro, Esq.

WHO: Anjanette Maraya-Ramey, Founder/ CEO of Maraya Performing Arts; Monica Montgomery Steppe, City of San Diego District 4 Councilmember; Audie de Castro, Esq., Honorary Philippine Consulate, San Diego County; Stephen Groce, Representative, Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce. Bennett Peji, Emcee; Viviana Peji, Emcee

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

WHERE: Chula Vista, CA (Eastlake)

861 Harold Place Suite 208, Chula Vista, CA 91914

WHY: Due to tremendous community support, this live event will be attended to capacity within all COVID-19 guidelines. Maraya Performing Arts holds a unique place within the arts community, as it not only centers the voices of BIPOC artists and operates under the idea of bayanihan (communal unity in Filipino/Tagalog), it does so in South Bay San Diego, an area that has long lacked investment in the arts. Filipina-American founder and CEO, Anjanette Maraya-Ramey, is realizing a dream that kept her fighting through a leukemia diagnosis in 2018 with treatments ongoing today.

For more info https://marayaarts.com/