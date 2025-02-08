Chula Vista woman arrested for mailing drugs to jail inmate

For the second time in a week, a San Diego-area resident has been arrested for allegedly sending drug-infused mail to a jail inmate, authorities said Friday.

Destiny Gomez, 27, was taken into custody Thursday after deputies served a warrant at her Chula Vista home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

While searching the residence, detectives allegedly "located materials Gomez used to produce the drug-laced mail, including methamphetamine, in plain sight," Sgt. Aaron Brooke said.

In January, deputies assigned to a facility that processes postal materials received by jails identified mail that allegedly had been "soaked with narcotics" before being sent by Gomez to 38-year-old Herminio Cendejas, an inmate at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa, the sergeant said.

Gomez was booked on suspicion of mailing a controlled substance to a jail, a felony that carries a potential penalty of up to six years in custody.

On Jan. 29, 58-year-old Annette Smith of El Cajon was arrested for allegedly sending a drug-saturated greeting card to an inmate at Las Colinas women's detention center in Santee, according to sheriff's officials.