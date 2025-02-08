Chula Vista

Chula Vista woman arrested for mailing drugs to jail inmate

Destiny Gomez, 27, was taken into custody Thursday after deputies found materials used to produce drug-laced mail, including methamphetamine, inside her home

By City News Service

For the second time in a week, a San Diego-area resident has been arrested for allegedly sending drug-infused mail to a jail inmate, authorities said Friday.

Destiny Gomez, 27, was taken into custody Thursday after deputies served a warrant at her Chula Vista home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

While searching the residence, detectives allegedly "located materials Gomez used to produce the drug-laced mail, including methamphetamine, in plain sight," Sgt. Aaron Brooke said.

In January, deputies assigned to a facility that processes postal materials received by jails identified mail that allegedly had been "soaked with narcotics" before being sent by Gomez to 38-year-old Herminio Cendejas, an inmate at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa, the sergeant said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Gomez was booked on suspicion of mailing a controlled substance to a jail, a felony that carries a potential penalty of up to six years in custody.

On Jan. 29, 58-year-old Annette Smith of El Cajon was arrested for allegedly sending a drug-saturated greeting card to an inmate at Las Colinas women's detention center in Santee, according to sheriff's officials.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Chula Vista
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us