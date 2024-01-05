Chula Vista vigil planned for Maya Millete on Sunday, 3 years since she was last seen

Three years ago this coming Sunday, a mother of three returned to her home in South Bay.

Maya Millete, whose disappearance was reported to the police by her sister two days later, was never seen again.

At the time, the 39-year-old was wrestling with the prospect of leaving her husband of more than 20 years, witnesses testified during the accused murderer's court case.

To mark that grim anniversary, the petite Filipino woman's family and friends are planning to hold a vigil Jan. 7, with supporters asked to begin gathering at 4:30 p.m. A candlelight vigil starts a half-hour later.

Sunday's event — at which organizers are urging people to "Pray for Maya, Pray for the Missing, Pray for Justice" — will be held at Mount San Miguel Park in Chula Vista on Paseo Veracruz, just steps away from Paseo Los Gatos, where the family home was located. Last year at this same time, an event commemorating Maya with a hike was held in the same park, a place she would frequently visit.

"We are approaching the [third] year mark since our dear Maya disappeared," vigil organizers posted on social media. "Since then, we have been grappling with more questions than answers: Where is Maya? How did she just disappear into thin air? What happened to her?

As we await for justice, please join us in a candlelight vigil to honor Maya, and all others who are missing."

Sunset on Sunday is at 4:58 p.m.

Many neighbors around Mount San Miguel Park will doubtless recall the missing flyers posted in there back in 2021.

On Oct. 19 of that year, Maya's husband, Larry, was arrested by Chula Vista Police, taken into custody, where he remains today, and charged with her first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Also last year at this time, a preliminary hearing was held in Larry's case, during which it was revealed by her family members and others that Maya was planning to file for divorce, and that Larry had undertaken steps to prevent her from leaving him, including having online "spellcasters" control the outcome to their marital crisis.

Larry Millete, who is ineligible for bail, is due back in the Chula Vista Courthouse on Monday, the day after the vigil. His trial for her killing has been scheduled for Aug. 26, 2024.