Drivers are asking for the public's help to find those responsible for vandalizing more than a dozen vehicles in Chula Vista.

Adriana Garcia is one of the victims, who was unpleasantly surprised by two "X"s scratched on the back of her truck.

"Well, I feel upset because we don't bother anyone, for them to come and do that kind of thing," said Garcia.

Lincey Rosales shares the same feeling, whose Tesla was also vandalized with an "X" on the driver's door. When she was notified of the scratch by her neighbor, Rosales made the report to the police.

"The detective told me that there are 14 cases," she said.

"I met a person whose car was also scratched with a star, and then I saw another car with a star, the number 22," added Garcia.

Despite having cameras in her vehicle, Rosales says that unfortunately, her Tesla did not record the moment of the attack.

“One struggles a lot to get ahold of one's things, so it is very expensive to fix a car, whether it is a Tesla or any other car, it hurts because it is something that costs you to have,” said the Chula Vista resident.

The series of attacks left the victims with an additional expense that they had not contemplated.

"I checked how much it will cost in Mexico and it will cost me $500," said Rosales.

Meanwhile, the police are still investigating this series of vandalism attacks. No arrests have been made.

"Let the authorities do something, if they don't want to come looking for the [person] responsible; [let them] put cameras, put something," demanded Garcia.

"I am doing this because I do not want it to happen to another person. With that, I would be happy if they caught the person who did it and he did not do it again," concluded Rosales.

If you have any information, videos or images that can help clarify the events and/or find the suspect, you are asked to contact the Chula Vista police: (619) 691-5151 or the Crime Stoppers unit: (888) 580-8477.