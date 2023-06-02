Chula Vista Vandalism Spree, Which Included Graffiti Swastikas, Under Investigation: Police

Chula Vista police are looking for the culprit or culprits behind a string of vandalism in a South Bay neighborhood, which included broken car windshields, spraypainted swastikas and racist phrases in graffiti.

Residents of the South Bay neighborhood located in the area of ​​Second Avenue and F Street are concerned about the series of at least 10 incidents, which were reported over the weekend and through Wednesday, Chula Vista police said.

Throughout the neighborhood, the vandal or vandals also painted various swastika symbols and words with racist connotations on poles, cars, and on the door of a resident's garage.

One of the reports was caught on camera. Home surveillance video shows a person climbing on the hood of a car and stomping on the windshield glass early Monday morning.

"How do you think it's OK to damage other people's property?" asked Kristin Jung, the owner of the vandalized car.

The incident cost him about $1,000 to replace the glass and rent another vehicle.

"I'm actually worried it's going to happen again now that I've fixed it," Jung said adding that the person responsible for the attack has not been located.

But Kristin was not the only victim. Leonardo Mendoza's car windshield was also smashed Wednesday morning.

"It hurts me because this car means a lot to me," Mendoza declared.

Police are still investigating whether the person who spray-painted the graffiti and swastikas is the same person who damaged car windshields.

In addition, officers believe there may be more incidents and are asking neighbors to report any information, or video from home cameras they have, to help them solve this case. The number for the Crime Stoppers unit is: (888) 580-8477.