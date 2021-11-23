Chula Vista

Chula Vista Toddler Falls to Death From 4th-Floor Window

By City News Service

Chula-Vista-Police-Generic1

Investigators sought Tuesday to determine what led to a 3-year-old boy's fatal fall from a fourth-floor window at the Chula Vista apartment complex where he lived.

The death in the 300 block of H Street occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Paramedics took the toddler to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

There were no indications of suspicious circumstances related to the fall, CVPD Lt. Frank Giaime said.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaCVPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us