Photos: Chula Vista to upgrade city's oldest park

It’s nearly 100 years old. So, maybe it’s time for Chula Vista’s oldest park to get a makeover.

The City of Chula Vista said it will use roughly $8.7 million in state grant funding to renovate Eucalyptus Park in the city’s northwestern community.

“It is one of the original huge community parks,” said Chula Vista Mayor John McCann.

City of Chula Vista An artist's rendering of the future Eucalyptus Park in Chula Vista.

Eucalyptus Park, which opened in 1927, is a little less than 20 acres. It has tennis courts, ballfields, a basketball court, and a playground but everything is in need of tender, loving care.

“Over the years it was essentially piece-mealed,” explained Mayor McCann.

A city spokeswoman said construction on Eucalyptus Park is expected to begin in 2024. New additions like a splash pad, bike and skate park, and fitness equipment should be done by March of 2025.

“Parks are an extremely important part of the quality of life for our residents,” McCann said.

Chula Vista recently rededicated Lauderbach Park a few miles away. The city used a little less than $2 million in state grants to upgrade a multi-use field, basketball courts, and playground equipment.

At the same time, Chula Vista is still scratching its head about Harborside Park. That park was fenced off in August of 2022 after homeless tents became a mainstay and crime was reported throughout the park. Now, the city is investigating selling the property for affordable housing. Mayor McCann said he’d prefer to reopen the park with a series of upgrades.

“I really want to make sure we can get that open as soon as possible.”

