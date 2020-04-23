Chula Vista to Provide 2,000 Wi-Fi Hotspots to Students

The City of Chula Vista is purchasing Wi-Fi Hotspot devices to give out to families who need internet access for their children to attend virtual classrooms.

The Chula Vista City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to an agreement with T-Mobile and potentially other telecommunication providers to purchase 2,000 WiFi hotspots. Funding for the devices and service, totaling $650,000, will be paid by the Public Education Grant Fund and will not affect the city’s general fund, the city said.

Approximately 69,500 students throughout Chula Vista have had to shift to online learning. The city said families in the community without internet service have also been difficult to reach with information about COVID-19.

“We are happy that we can provide a necessary service to a section of our community when they need us most,” said Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “Having these devices and the service will allow students to continue their education and not be left out during this pandemic.”

No information was provided to when and how the devices will be distributed to those in need.