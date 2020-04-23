Chula Vista to Announce Expanded Facial Covering Requirements

Expanded facial covering requirements in the South Bay are expected to be announced at a joint news conference Thursday.

A press release from the city of Chula Vista said South Bay city leaders were gathering to announce facial covering requirements for people patronizing essential businesses in Chula Vista and National City.

A Chula Vista spokesperson told NBC 7 the city was finalizing an emergency order to make coverings "mandatory beginning at midnight [Thursday]."

It was unclear if the requirement will apply to customers of essential businesses or the general public, and where.

Thursday's announcement will include mayors from Chula Vista, National City, and Imperial Beach, and the San Diego City Council member serving San Ysidro.

On Tuesday National City required everyone in public to wear facial coverings, effective the next day.

City Councilmember Ron Morrison said disobeying the order is a ticketable offense, but said at this time police won't be strictly enforcing the requirement. If citizens neglect the order, enforcement may increase, Morrison said.

Business were already allowed, per the county's order, to require facial coverings for customers.

As of April 14, San Diego County requires employees of some essential businesses (retail stores, gas stations, restaurants, pharmacies) to wear coverings, and strongly encourages citizens to wear them in public. Individual cities have the authority to issue orders that are, in some cases, more strict than the county's but not less strict, according to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.