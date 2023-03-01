Thousands of tenants in Chula Vista are protected from no-fault evictions thanks to an ordinance that went into effect Wednesday.

Luis Castro is one of eight tenants who were evicted from their units in Chula Vista two years ago.

"The reason was that they were supposedly remodeling the premises and that was the reason they used to evict everybody here,” Castro said.

Castro said the apartment complex was bought out by an out-of-state corporation. He said they were given a two-week eviction notice and were forced out.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

He said it has been tough finding a new place.

"Everybody wants people who make three times what the rent is. If the rent is $2,000, you have to make $6,000 a month,” Castro said.

Castro said his experience prompted him to fight for more tenant protections.

Last fall, the city of Chula Vista passed a no-fault eviction ordinance to protect tenants like Castro by tightening requirements for landlords. That ordinance went into effect March 1.

Mitch Thompson owns several units in Chula Vista. He said the new ordinance will deter many landlords from making improvements to their rental properties.

"It's an unneeded ordinance. The biggest thing about it for any rentals, you can only evict the tenant for just cause, that is a significant game changer for landlord-tenant law in general,” he said.

Now, landlords must file a no-fault eviction notice to the city within three business days. If they want to remodel the property, the renovations must be significant and cost a minimum of $40 per square foot.

"This increases the costs so much that virtually nobody is going to elect to fix their unit up with this ordinance," Thompson said.

He said this ordinance is forcing him to make tough decisions.

"I will raise the rent regardless of the circumstances for individual tenants who I know they can't afford it, I will not pass it up because if I don't raise the rent based on the state law and these other things, then I lose it,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he’s even considering investing elsewhere. As for Castro, he wished the protection would have been in place sooner but said this is a step forward.

"I'm happy for all the residents who live in Chula Vista because now they have protections against these companies. These greedy companies who come in, buy, and tear apartment complexes and kick everybody out,” Castro said.

The city of San Diego and San Diego County are also considering implementing a similar ordinance.