Chula Vista Tenant Manages to Stay Almost Two Years in His Home After Eviction Order

For almost two years, Luis Castro fought not one, but five eviction notices. He now continues in his home of 14 years, an example of the importance of knowing your rights as a tenant.

"These companies count on one's ignorance, one's shyness and meekness not to fight," Castro said.

He said he did fight, since the first eviction notice he received on May 16, 2021, when Telemundo 20 interviewed him about his struggle. And 21 months later, on the same couch, he talked about that same struggle that is now a victory.

"The legal reason they were evicting me and the neighbors was for substantially renovating, it is what is written on the eviction. Substantial renovating as defined by law is a job that requires permission from the city and nothing they are doing here requires permission from the city,” Castro said.

He said he obtained the information with a simple internet search, though it went beyond his computer.

"I went to the code inspector of the city of Chula Vista to investigate and make a report. She said that no permit is required," said the Castro.

Based on the information he received, Castro ignored the five eviction notices he received in a year and a half.

"What I did was I didn't get out," Castro said.

While the rest of the tenants were evicted, the owner of the Johnson apartments, located at 442 Smith Avenue in Chula Vista, sued him for illegal occupation on three occasions.

Castro said that these litigations were withdrawn days before the court date.

"I didn't spend a single penny on a lawyer, there are many resources that the city provides, as well as Legal Aid, they help people for free," he said.

"It seems like someone who knows the laws and knows how to push the landlord because a lot of tenants don't get the opportunity to do that and he did the right thing," explained Gilberto Vera, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society.

What earned Castro, was 21 months of having a roof over his head and not paying rent, since the owner did not want to receive it.

"We reached an agreement, and they are going to give me the equivalent of $30,000, $10,000 in cash, and $20,000 of what I owed in rent," he said.

Telemundo 20 contacted the lawyers of the owners of the apartments, but they said they do not want to comment on the case, meanwhile, Castro, who is preparing to move, wants other tenants in a similar situation to fight for their rights.

"Investigate whether the notice you're being removed for is valid," the tenant said.

Castro said that not giving up and knowing the rights of tenants is the key to defending himself.

Legal Aid Society has free workshops for tenants, and their recommendation is that they attend these classes before they receive an eviction notice so that, like Castro, they are ready to avoid having their homes taken from them.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.