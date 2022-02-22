Chula Vista Teen With Mental-Health Issues Fatally Beats His Grandmother With Bat: Police

After the death of Diana Diaz in the wee hours of Monday night, Chula Vista police arrested the 62-year-old woman's grandson in what they said was at least the second in a series of attacks on her with a bat made by the teenager .

Police in the South Bay city said they were called out to a home in the 1500 block of Melrose Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. When they arrived at the house, which is around the corner from Orange Avenue near where the 805 cuts through the neighborhood, 18-year-old Adrian Gutierrez was in the living room. Police say the teen fled to a bedroom when they entered the home, though, and "barricaded" himself inside.

Sadly, Diaz was found on the floor of another bedroom, unresponsive and gravely injured. First-responders made attempts to save her life and she was taken to a local hospital, but their efforts failed. After her death, police determined she had been struck with a bat by her grandson in a previous incident.

Investigators said the teen, who in the past has suffered from mental-health issues, had armed himself with with a knife during a brief ensuing standoff, but he eventually surrendered peacefully.

Gutierrez is currently facing a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held without bail at the downtown San Diego jail and is due in court in Chula Vista on Thursday.