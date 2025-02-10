Chula Vista wants to hear from small businesses as big businesses prepare to open

Chula Vista is preparing to welcome the opening of Gaylord Pacific with its hundreds of jobs and thousands of monthly visitors. At the same time, the South Bay city is making sure its 8,500 small businesses are also ready for growth.

“It's hard,” added fellow small business owner Tiffany Hecklinski. “There are going to be things that come up, but at least we know the city is behind us.”

Hecklinski, who founded Exalt Clinical Research in Chula Vista, is also a member of the city’s Small Business Task Force.

“The purpose of the task force is to help small businesses in Chula Vista succeed,” she said.

A small business in Chula Vista has 50 or fewer employees. Right now, the city is conducting an online survey to gauge the wants and needs of businesses like Flora Café and Exalt.

“There's a lot of things that we weren't aware of when we first started,” said Gabriela Castillo, co-owner of Flora Café in Bonita. “It was a little bit difficult.”

The city hopes to hear from as many of the 8,500 small businesses as possible. It could consider changes based on those results.

“There are obviously always going to be challenges,” said Hecklinski.

“Like hiring employees and retaining them,” Castillo said.

Chula Vista will welcome the Gaylord Pacific resort and Convention Center in May. The city is also undergoing unprecedented growth on the eastern side of town where it also hopes to add a four-year university. It’s that kind of growth small businesses could benefit from if they’re prepared.

“I mean, that would be, you know, excellent,” smiled Castillo.