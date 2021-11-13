Chula Vista Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Hospitalized

A shooting near a bar in Chula Vista Saturday morning left one person dead and another person hospitalized, Chula Vista Police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on the 600 block of E Street near Interstate 5. Police said there was some sort of altercation in the parking lot when someone pulled out a gun and fired at two people.

One person was pronounced dead and the other was transferred to a local hospital.

No suspect information was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

