Chula Vista shooting leaves 1 person injured, police investigating

Chula Vista police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt on Saturday night, the agency told NBC 7.

Police responded to a call just before 9:30 p.m. on West Manor Street, near I Street and Broadway in Chula Vista.

Officers said they found a victim in the street. Police added that a party had taken place in the area, but it is not yet known if the shooting took place at that party, according to CVPD.

One neighbor told NBC 7 he saw people running from the area on his surveillance cameras. He shared that video with NBC 7 and said it's unusual because the area is usually very quiet.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to live, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked call Chula Vista police.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with more information as it arrives.