Chula Vista Seeks Input on Redistricting Process

The homes are staying. The businesses are staying. The people are staying.

However, the lines on Chula Vista’s Council District map could move before the next election.

“When you pick up that phone for City Hall, you want to know who represents you,” said Pedro Anaya with the City of Chula Vista.

Anaya and the city are trying to get more residents involved in its first redistricting process. In 2014, Chula Vista adopted its first map containing four council districts of relatively equal population sizes. Now, the South Bay city is undergoing its first redistricting process to make sure the districts are still relatively equal.

“It’s not a common process. It doesn’t happen every year,” said Anaya. “We want to make sure that representation is equal throughout the city so that every district has the same amount of access to their representative.”

Some neighborhoods could move from one district to another. For example, District One moves a bit farther east and takes over parts of District Three.

Anaya said he knows some people won’t like that and he added the city wants to hear that feedback. However, he said that feedback needs to be made via email, phone, or in person during one of the redistricting meetings. He said comments shared on social media posts can’t be considered.