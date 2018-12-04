Foam Galore as Crews Battle RV Fire in Chula Vista

Local crews doused an RV fire in Chula Vista Tuesday morning, spraying firefighting foam into the sky.

The foam, which transformed the area into a seemingly winter wonderland, was able to put out the blaze.

The Chula Vista Fire Department arrived on scene near Broadway and Halsey Street at around 11:25 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Harry Muns.

Crews fully extinguished the fire in six minutes, Muns said.

No structures were threatened, Muns said, though some nearby palm trees caught fire.

One firefighter could be seen sitting on the ground, aiming a hose directly up at a nearby palm tree to stop any spreading.

A primary and secondary search found nothing inside the RV, Muns told NBC 7.

The vehicle was parked when the fire broke out, according to CVFD.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available at this time.